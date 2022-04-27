Skip to main content

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Davis Riley plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Davis Riley is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Mexico Open

Riley's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Riley has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Riley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+13

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

63

+1

$18,576

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

2

-17

$850,200

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
