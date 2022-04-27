How to Watch Davis Riley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Davis Riley is in 46th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Riley's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Riley has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Riley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
2
-17
$850,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
