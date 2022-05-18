How to Watch Davis Riley at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a ninth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last tournament he appeared in.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Riley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Riley has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
5
-15
$299,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
2
-17
$850,200
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
Time
/EST
