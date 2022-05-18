How to Watch Davis Riley at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sam Burns celebrates after making his putt on the 17th green in a playoff with Davis Riley (not pictured) during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a ninth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Riley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Riley has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 5 -15 $299,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 2 -17 $850,200

