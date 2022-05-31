How to Watch Davis Riley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a fourth-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has finished in the top 20 in each of his last four events.
- Riley has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Riley has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
5
-15
$299,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
