How to Watch Davis Riley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a fourth-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Riley's Statistics

  • Riley has finished in the top 20 in each of his last four events.
  • Riley has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Riley has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

4

-7

$353,500

May 19-22

PGA Championship

13

E

$253,750

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

9

-21

$247,975

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

5

-15

$299,300

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+13

$0

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
