How to Watch Davis Riley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he took 31st in the U.S. Open, shooting +6 at The Country Club of Brookline.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
