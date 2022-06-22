How to Watch Davis Riley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he took 31st in the U.S. Open, shooting +6 at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Riley's Statistics

Riley has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975

