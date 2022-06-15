How to Watch Davis Riley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has finished in the top 20 in five straight events.
- Riley will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
5
-15
$299,300
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)