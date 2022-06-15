How to Watch Davis Riley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Davis Riley putts on the 4th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Davis Riley enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Riley's Statistics

Riley has finished in the top 20 in five straight events.

Riley will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 5 -15 $299,300

