How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Valero Texas Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Van Der Walt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
