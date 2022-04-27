How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Dawie Van Der Walt enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Valero Texas Open

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Van Der Walt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0

