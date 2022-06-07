How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Craig Ranch following an 81st-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Der Walt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
