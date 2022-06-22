How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Dawie Van Der Walt posted a 70th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Van Der Walt has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Van Der Walt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Van Der Walt struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2016
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
