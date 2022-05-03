How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Van Der Walt has finished below par twice over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Der Walt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
