Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Dawie Van Der Walt looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Van Der Walt has finished below par twice over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Van Der Walt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

