How to Watch Dean Burmester at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Dean Burmester will aim to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +7 and placed 59th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
How to Watch Dean Burmester at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Burmester's Statistics
- Burmester has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Burmester has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
40
-1
$45,417
May 20-23
PGA Championship
59
+7
$21,400
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
