How to Watch Dean Burmester at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Dean Burmester tees off the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 19-22, Dean Burmester will aim to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +7 and placed 59th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

How to Watch Dean Burmester at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Burmester's Statistics

Burmester has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Burmester has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 40 -1 $45,417 May 20-23 PGA Championship 59 +7 $21,400

