How to Watch Dean Burmester at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Burmester enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 88 in the world, and is looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Dean Burmester at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Burmester's Statistics

  • Burmester has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Burmester has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+7

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+3

$0

July 15-18

The Open Championship

40

-1

$45,417

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
