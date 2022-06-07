May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Burmester enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 88 in the world, and is looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Dean Burmester at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Burmester's Statistics

Burmester has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Burmester has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 40 -1 $45,417

