How to Watch Dean Burmester at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dean Burmester enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 88 in the world, and is looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the PGA Championship
How to Watch Dean Burmester at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Burmester's Statistics
- Burmester has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Burmester has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
40
-1
$45,417
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)