How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 48th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- McCarthy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- McCarthy didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
