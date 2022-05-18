How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy is in 78th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McCarthy's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)