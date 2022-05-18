Skip to main content

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Denny McCarthy lines up his putt on the first green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Denny McCarthy lines up his putt on the first green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy is in 78th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the PGA Championship

McCarthy's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

25

+1

$69,150

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

56

-1

$18,480

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

48

-4

$19,439

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
imago1010423162h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Round 4

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded by home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
imago1009937946h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
imago1012007324h
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
imago1012007416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy