How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Denny McCarthy plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.

McCarthy's Statistics

  • McCarthy has made the cut nine times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
  • In his last three trips to this course, McCarthy placed 58th in his only finish.
  • McCarthy has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three events at Muirfield Village GC.
  • The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, McCarthy failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

27

E

$56,333

May 19-22

PGA Championship

48

+6

$35,000

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

25

+1

$69,150

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

56

-1

$18,480

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
