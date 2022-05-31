How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy has made the cut nine times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his last three trips to this course, McCarthy placed 58th in his only finish.
- McCarthy has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three events at Muirfield Village GC.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, McCarthy failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)