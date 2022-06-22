How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Denny McCarthy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Denny McCarthy concluded the weekend at -1, good for a seventh-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McCarthy's Statistics

McCarthy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 12 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

McCarthy has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

McCarthy last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 73rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150

Regional restrictions apply.