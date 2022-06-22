How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Denny McCarthy concluded the weekend at -1, good for a seventh-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 12 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- McCarthy has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
- McCarthy last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 73rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)