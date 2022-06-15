How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Denny McCarthy putts on the 4th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Denny McCarthy hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

McCarthy's Statistics

McCarthy will seek to qualify for the weekend for the 11th straight event.

McCarthy has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480

