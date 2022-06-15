Skip to main content

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Denny McCarthy putts on the 4th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Denny McCarthy hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: NBC
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McCarthy's Statistics

  • McCarthy will seek to qualify for the weekend for the 11th straight event.
  • McCarthy has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

5

-6

$411,600

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

27

E

$56,333

May 19-22

PGA Championship

48

+6

$32,146

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

25

+1

$69,150

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

56

-1

$18,480

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
