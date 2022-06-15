How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy will seek to qualify for the weekend for the 11th straight event.
- McCarthy has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
