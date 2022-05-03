How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 56th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- McCarthy didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)