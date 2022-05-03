How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denny McCarthy hits a tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 56th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McCarthy's Statistics

McCarthy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

McCarthy didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

Regional restrictions apply.