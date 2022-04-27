How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Derek Ernst enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Ernst's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ernst has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
37
-12
$16,625
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+5
$0
