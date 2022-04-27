How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Derek Ernst hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ernst enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Ernst's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ernst has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 37 -12 $16,625 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +5 $0

