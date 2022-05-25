How to Watch Doc Redman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Redman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2021, Redman's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 59th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

