How to Watch Doc Redman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 23-26, Doc Redman will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished 61st at Colonial Country Club.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Redman's Statistics
- Redman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Redman placed 61st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
