How to Watch Doc Redman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doc Redman reacts after hitting his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 23-26, Doc Redman will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished 61st at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Redman's Statistics

Redman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Redman placed 61st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060

Regional restrictions apply.