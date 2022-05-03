How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doc Redman plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he finished 48th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -4 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Redman's Statistics

Redman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Redman competed at this course (2018), he finished 32nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000

