How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he finished 48th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -4 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Doc Redman at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Redman's Statistics
- Redman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Redman competed at this course (2018), he finished 32nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)