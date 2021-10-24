How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round:

Two rounds are down at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and one of the initial leaders in the clubhouse looks to secure his first win on the PGA Champions Tour.

Coming into Saturday’s second round, Steve Flesch was just behind Steven Alker, but only one Steve was allowed to come out as the leader for today.

Flesch (13 under par) stayed on course to be the leader in the clubhouse heading into championship Sunday. This is going to be a tournament win Flesch will have to earn, with a group of golfers challenging to overtake the top spot.

The favorites have had a mixed week on the course with Phil Mickelson (one over) and Miguel Ángel Jiménez (three under) mostly out of contention. Bernhard Langer (11 under) is right there in the mix and tied for second place entering today.

If paired together, Flesch, Langer and Alker will be a ton of fun.

Langer is a PGA Champions Tour legend and favorite. He's been one of the better overall golfers over the last 20-30 years. Both the Steves would be seeking their first win of the season today.

Flesch has played nearly two perfect rounds of golf. He has 13 birdies and zero holes over par in two days.

Langer and Alker haven’t been too shabby themselves with three bogeys between the two of them combined. All three have played consistent, steady and winning golf through 36 holes heading into today.

Who is going to hold on for the win?