How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round

Can Phil Mickelson, the six-time major winner, take home back-to-back wins in this PGA Champions Tour event?

Welcome to the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson is back after winning this event last season in only his second event on the PGA Champions Tour. The three-day event will take place at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond. This is the sixth year of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It's resulted in winners like Scott Mccarron and Miguel Ángel Jiménez as well as PGA Tour legends in Woody Austin and Bernhard Langer.

How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mickelson started out slow in the first round at this event last season, but he came back strong to win it all.

Mickelson has played so well on the PGA Champions Tour in the year and change he has been on the tour. This month, he won the Furyk and Friends Charity event and won this event last year.

The odds are slanted towards Mickelson as much as you will see in a PGA event. He is +225 to win, -215 to finish top five and -500 to finish top 10. After winning last year, with a seven-under 199 overall, one of the best runs in this year's short history, those odds make sense.

After Mickelson, the next best odds are Jim Furyk (+750), Jiménez (+1100) and Langer (+1200).

Other players to watch this week include Jerry Kelly (+3500), Scott Parel (+5000) and Thongchai Jaidee (+6500) based on their recent performances in tournaments.

Since this event was launched in 2016, it has brought in north of five million dollars for local charities in Virginia. Golf plus charity is always a great way to spend three days in October.