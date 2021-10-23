How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round

One round is in the books with two clear leaders in the clubhouse at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Heading into the weekend, Steven Alker (nine under par) and Steve Flesch (eight under) find themselves at the top of the leaderboard at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Alker was smooth all day with four birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. This is one of the best overall rounds for Alker on the PGA Champions Tour. Flesch had the same kind of day, with just one less birdie on the front nine.

With all the favorites coming in looking up at the leaderboard and perfect rounds from Alker and Flesch, it will be exciting to see who holds the lead after today.

How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Alker took the lead after the first round and is happy with how his game is coming together on the PGA Champions Tour.

Aside from Bernhard Langer (six under), all the other betting favorites coming in have large holes to dig out of. Langer is sitting tied for third after the first round.

Entering the tournament, Phil Mickelson (one under), hot off of his play this season, was the favorite. But he is way down the leaderboard along with Jim Furyk (three under) and Miguel Ángel Jiménez (two over), who have been the best players in the PGA Champions Tour for the past few seasons. Jiménez would need to play incredibly well to come back, but the others are within striking distance.

Alker has 111 top 25 finishes in his career with one top 10 finish but has not won a tournament on the PGA Tour or Champions Tour. This is a good opportunity for the New Zealand golfer.

Flesch is ranked No. 18 in the Charles Schwab Cup with nine Top 10 finishes under his belt. He is going to be nipping on Alker’s heels today.