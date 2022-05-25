Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 193 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Wells Fargo Championship

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Ghim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Ghim competed at this course (2021), he finished 14th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000

