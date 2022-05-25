How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 193 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Wells Fargo Championship
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Ghim competed at this course (2021), he finished 14th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
