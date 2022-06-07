How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 60th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Ghim's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

