Skip to main content

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 60th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Ghim's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

60

+7

$26,640

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+11

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+2

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

33

-7

$36,541

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

35

-6

$38,171

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Orioles

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs down a seventh inning fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Jun 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) arms bumps Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) to congratulate him for hitting a two run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Jun 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy