How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 60th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
