Doug Ghim starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Ghim missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
