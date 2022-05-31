How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Ghim missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

