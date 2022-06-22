How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off an 18th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ghim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time Ghim competed at this course (2021), he finished 54th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)