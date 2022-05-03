How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he finished 33rd in the Mexico Open, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Ghim last played this course in 2018, finishing 71st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0

