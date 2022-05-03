How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim will compete May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he finished 33rd in the Mexico Open, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Ghim last played this course in 2018, finishing 71st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)