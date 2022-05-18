How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up a birdie putt on on the 18th green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000

Regional restrictions apply.