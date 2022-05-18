How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dustin Johnson enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Johnson has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)