How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Dustin Johnson practices on the driving range during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson, the No. 16 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Johnson's Statistics

Johnson has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250

