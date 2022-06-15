How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dustin Johnson, the No. 16 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.
How to Watch Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Johnson's Statistics
- Johnson has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
