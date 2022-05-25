Skip to main content

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Dylan Frittelli finished the weekend at -10, good for a 69th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Frittelli's Statistics

  • Frittelli will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
  • Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
  • Frittelli has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Frittelli missed the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

69

-10

$18,564

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

46

+6

$26,670

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

66

+1

$16,960

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

8

-9

$234,350

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

50

E

$50,200

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

