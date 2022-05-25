How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Dylan Frittelli finished the weekend at -10, good for a 69th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.
- Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Frittelli has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Frittelli missed the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)