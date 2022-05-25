How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Dylan Frittelli finished the weekend at -10, good for a 69th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli will seek to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight event.

Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Frittelli has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Frittelli missed the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200

