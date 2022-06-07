How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli shot E and took 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350

