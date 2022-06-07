How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli shot E and took 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
