How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Dylan Frittelli finished the weekend at +3, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli will attempt to make the cut for the 11th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Frittelli has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960

