How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Dylan Frittelli finished the weekend at +3, good for a 61st-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli will attempt to make the cut for the 11th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Frittelli has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)