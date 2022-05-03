How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Dylan Frittelli concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 66th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli will try to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)