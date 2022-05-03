How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dylan Frittelli walks across the fairway bridge on 7 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Dylan Frittelli concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 66th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli will try to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

