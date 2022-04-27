How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Dylan Wu is in 78th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Wu has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
56
-2
$8,621
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
