How to Watch Dylan Wu at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu plays from the fourth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Wu takes the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 56 -2 $8,621

Regional restrictions apply.