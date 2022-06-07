How to Watch Dylan Wu at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Wu takes the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
56
-2
$8,621
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)