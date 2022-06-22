Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu plays from the fourth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

