How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
