Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu (left) and Justin Lower (right) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Wu enters play in Potomac, Maryland seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Mexico Open

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wu's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wu has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 56 -2 $8,621 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0

