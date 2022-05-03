How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Wu enters play in Potomac, Maryland seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wu has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wu has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
56
-2
$8,621
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
