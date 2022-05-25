How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Emiliano Grillo hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 46th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Grillo's Statistics
- Grillo has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Grillo last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed eighth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)