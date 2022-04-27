How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Emiliano Grillo hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Grillo's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Grillo has finished below par twice.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Grillo has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+15
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
