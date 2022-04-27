Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Emiliano Grillo hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grillo's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Grillo has finished below par twice.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Grillo has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +15 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

Regional restrictions apply.