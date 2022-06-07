How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays a shot from the rough on the sixth hole, near the seventh tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Emiliano Grillo has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Grillo's Statistics

Grillo has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Grillo has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

