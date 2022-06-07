How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Emiliano Grillo has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Grillo's Statistics
- Grillo has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Grillo has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
