Last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Emiliano Grillo carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Grillo's Statistics

Grillo has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Grillo has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Over Grillo's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish here is 21st.

In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.

Grillo missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

