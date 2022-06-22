How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Emiliano Grillo concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 28th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for an improved score.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Grillo's Statistics
- Grillo will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Grillo struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
