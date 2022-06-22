How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Emiliano Grillo concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 28th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Grillo's Statistics

Grillo will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Grillo struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541

