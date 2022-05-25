How to Watch Erik Compton at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Erik Compton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion) when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Erik Compton at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Compton's Statistics
- Compton has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Compton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Compton golfed this course (2021), he placed 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+11
$0
May 27-30
Charles Schwab Challenge
20
-4
$68,438
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
