How to Watch Erik Compton at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 9, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Erik Compton watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament. at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Compton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion) when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Erik Compton at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Compton's Statistics

Compton has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Compton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Compton golfed this course (2021), he placed 20th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +11 $0 May 27-30 Charles Schwab Challenge 20 -4 $68,438

