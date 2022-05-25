How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, Erik Van Rooyen struggled, failing to make the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
