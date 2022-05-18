How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Erik Van Rooyen putts during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Van Rooyen enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 10th-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Van Rooyen's Statistics

Van Rooyen has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

