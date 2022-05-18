How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Erik Van Rooyen enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 10th-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Van Rooyen has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
