How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Erik van Rooyen drops his club after a shot on the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 22nd in this tournament a year ago, Erik Van Rooyen has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Van Rooyen's Statistics

Van Rooyen has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2020, Van Rooyen's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 22nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

