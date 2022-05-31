How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 22nd in this tournament a year ago, Erik Van Rooyen has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Van Rooyen has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2020, Van Rooyen's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 22nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
