How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his last tournament, Erik Van Rooyen missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after a better result June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Van Rooyen's Statistics

Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Van Rooyen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0

