How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Erik Van Rooyen missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after a better result June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Rooyen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
