How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round

    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can John Catlin make history by defending his 2020 victory?
    Author:

    It was such a bizarre tournament last year as John Catlin (two over par) won the tournament shooting over par. It was his first win on the European PGA Tour overall. The year before, there was another first time winner in Christiaan Bezuidenhout (10 under). Before that, Sergio Garcia won three in a row. 

    How to Watch: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Catlin won his first event on the European PGA Tour here last year with a one-stroke win over the field. 

    Catlin is the sole defending champion in the field this time, and he has the chance to become only the second player in the tournament's history to win multiple times.

    Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world, is a big favorite. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger are also threats. 

    In last year's event, Wiesberger finished in 31st place (11 over par). No golfers shot even par, and it was a sloppy, rough four days on the course. Be sure to tune in over the next few days to see if the golfers can conquer the course this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16834450
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
